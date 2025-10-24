Adam Zampa Nears Historic Milestone in Australian ODI Cricket

Adam Zampa, the Australian leg-spinner, is on the brink of a historic achievement in One-Day International cricket. Following a stellar performance against India in the second ODI in Adelaide, Zampa now needs just four more wickets to join the exclusive club of Australian spinners with 200 ODI scalps.

In Thursday's game, Zampa employed his skillful variations to unravel the Indian batting lineup, finishing with an impressive 4/60 in his allotted 10 overs. His crucial breakthroughs secured a series win for Australia, earning him the well-deserved Player of the Match honors.

As the teams prepare for their next encounter, Zampa stands at 196 wickets from 115 ODIs, with another opportunity to cement his legacy further. His consistency and composure have been instrumental to Australia, as they now lead the series 2-0 against India, marking another stepping stone in Zampa's remarkable career.

