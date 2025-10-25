Red Bull's Mekies Highlights the End of 'Silly Games' in F1

In a turn of events reflecting the often competitive and tactical nature of Formula One, Red Bull's Laurent Mekies has criticized what he calls the 'silly games' played between teams, following a significant fine at the U.S. Grand Prix.

The penalty arose after a Red Bull mechanic attempted to remove a piece of marker tape placed by McLaren, breaching pit lane safety rules. Mekies expressed a need for more control in future races, aiming to prevent further infractions.

Adding a humorous note to the incident, McLaren's driver Lando Norris remarked that the marker tape was unnecessary for his race, despite the penalty it triggered for Red Bull. Ultimately, Max Verstappen secured victory in Texas, with Norris taking second place.

