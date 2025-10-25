Sports Headlines: Exciting Moves and Milestones This Week

Sports fans have much to discuss this week as riveting updates keep pouring in. Atlanta Falcons' quarterback Michael Penix Jr. remains questionable for the upcoming clash against the Miami Dolphins due to a knee injury.

In a groundbreaking move, Sonia Raman has been appointed as the head coach of the Seattle Storm, marking a historic event as the first Indian-origin head coach in the WNBA. Elsewhere, the San Jose Sharks broke their losing streak in an exhilarating 6-5 overtime win against the New York Rangers.

Other highlights include Oscar Piastri's steady performance in Mexico's high-pressure Formula One race, Carter Hart's imminent transfer to a two-year deal with the Vegas Golden Knights, and momentous anticipations building up for flag football's Olympic qualifying matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)