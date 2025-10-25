Kane Williamson Eyes 2027 World Cup as He Returns to Cricket

Former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson is set to make a comeback in the upcoming three-match one-day international series against England. As he embarks on this challenge, Williamson has expressed his intention to play until the 2027 World Cup.

Williamson last played for New Zealand in the Champions Trophy final against India in March. The 35-year-old cricketer is now ready to contribute to the team for the series at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. Reflecting on his future plans, he acknowledged the importance of the ODI World Cup and his affinity for Test cricket.

Williamson emphasized the significance of aligning personal goals with the team's objectives, expressing his willingness to add value in any way possible. He praised current leaders, Tom Latham in Tests and Mitchell Santner in ODIs, highlighting their leadership skills and his eagerness to play under their captaincy.

