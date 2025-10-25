Adissia Developers Kicks into Sports with Chennai Titans

Coimbatore, October 24, 2025 – Adissia Developers has expanded its brand footprint into the sports industry through the acquisition of the Adissia Chennai Titans, a new franchise in the inaugural Kickboxing Super League (KBSL 2025). This strategic move by the Tamil Nadu-based real estate leader underscores a dedication to fostering athletic talent.

Founder and Managing Director M.V. Manikandan, who also serves as Vice President of the Tamil Nadu State Amateur Kickboxing Association, emphasized the importance of this venture. He shared, "Owning a franchise after years of supporting kickboxing at the grassroots is fulfilling. It aligns with our brand's growth and dedication to discipline, strategy, and resilience, akin to business principles."

The Adissia Chennai Titans aim to harness local kickboxing talent in Tamil Nadu, elevating their platform through the KBSL. With this franchise incorporation, Adissia promises continued excellence and innovation not only in real estate but now also on the sports field.

(With inputs from agencies.)