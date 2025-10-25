Left Menu

World Team Shines in International Crown Semifinal Qualification

Brooke Henderson and Wei-Ling Hsu lead the World team to semifinals in the International Crown, overcoming Sweden's Sagstrom and Lindblad. The tournament follows a pool format with seven countries and a 'rest of the world' team. The top two from each pool proceed to semifinals and finals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Goyang | Updated: 25-10-2025 10:56 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 10:56 IST
World Team Shines in International Crown Semifinal Qualification
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Brooke Henderson of Canada and Wei-Ling Hsu from Taiwan have secured a spot for the World team in the semifinals of the International Crown tournament. Their victory over Sweden's Madelene Sagstrom and Ingrid Lindblad on Saturday was marked by a decisive 4 and 3 scoreline.

The triumph added the fourth point to the World team's tally in Pool B, enabled by their two wins and two ties at the LPGA team event held at the New Korea Country Club. Other Pool B matches featured the World team's pair, Charley Hull and Lydia Ko, facing Maja Stark and Linn Grant from Sweden.

Other matches included Japan versus South Korea and the United States against Australia in the fourball setup. The American team had already secured their semifinal berth from Pool A, showcasing perfect form with four wins out of their four initial matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes NDA's Travel Policies During Festive Rush

Rahul Gandhi Criticizes NDA's Travel Policies During Festive Rush

 India
2
Kotak Mahindra Bank's Q2 Financials: Profits Down Amid Higher Income

Kotak Mahindra Bank's Q2 Financials: Profits Down Amid Higher Income

 India
3
Election Commission Sets Stage for National Voter List Overhaul

Election Commission Sets Stage for National Voter List Overhaul

 India
4
Nick Champion de Crespigny Leads Wallabies to Victory in Japan

Nick Champion de Crespigny Leads Wallabies to Victory in Japan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rising energy footprint spurs call for compute-linked clean capacity obligations

Global farming faces radical shift as AI and regenerative practices converge

ChatGPT can execute real engineering tasks in seconds

Low-power, high-performance: Future of generative AI in IoT systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025