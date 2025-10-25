World Team Shines in International Crown Semifinal Qualification

Brooke Henderson of Canada and Wei-Ling Hsu from Taiwan have secured a spot for the World team in the semifinals of the International Crown tournament. Their victory over Sweden's Madelene Sagstrom and Ingrid Lindblad on Saturday was marked by a decisive 4 and 3 scoreline.

The triumph added the fourth point to the World team's tally in Pool B, enabled by their two wins and two ties at the LPGA team event held at the New Korea Country Club. Other Pool B matches featured the World team's pair, Charley Hull and Lydia Ko, facing Maja Stark and Linn Grant from Sweden.

Other matches included Japan versus South Korea and the United States against Australia in the fourball setup. The American team had already secured their semifinal berth from Pool A, showcasing perfect form with four wins out of their four initial matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)