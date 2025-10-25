India Triumphs in Nail-Biting ODI Against Australia

India clinched a dramatic victory in the third ODI against Australia, held on Saturday. The Australian cricket team struggled to maintain momentum, scoring 236 all out in 46.4 overs.

Harshit Rana, with his impeccable performance, claimed four wickets for India, turning the match in their favor. Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, and Kuldeep Yadav supported with crucial dismissals, collectively dismantling Australia's batting order.

The fall of wickets occurred steadily, and despite efforts from batsmen like Matt Renshaw showcasing resilience with 56 runs, India's bowlers dominated the innings, leading to a thrilling conclusion.

