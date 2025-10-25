Left Menu

India Triumphs in Nail-Biting ODI Against Australia

In the third ODI match between India and Australia, India emerged victorious as they effectively bowled out Australia for 236 runs in 46.4 overs. Harshit Rana led India's bowling attack with four wickets. Substantial contributions from multiple Indian bowlers ensured a thrilling win over Australia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 25-10-2025 12:40 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 12:40 IST
India Triumphs in Nail-Biting ODI Against Australia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

India clinched a dramatic victory in the third ODI against Australia, held on Saturday. The Australian cricket team struggled to maintain momentum, scoring 236 all out in 46.4 overs.

Harshit Rana, with his impeccable performance, claimed four wickets for India, turning the match in their favor. Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, and Kuldeep Yadav supported with crucial dismissals, collectively dismantling Australia's batting order.

The fall of wickets occurred steadily, and despite efforts from batsmen like Matt Renshaw showcasing resilience with 56 runs, India's bowlers dominated the innings, leading to a thrilling conclusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IISc Bengaluru and C-MET Hyderabad Named Centres of Excellence Under Critical Minerals Mission

IISc Bengaluru and C-MET Hyderabad Named Centres of Excellence Under Critica...

 India
2
Civil Aviation Ministry Achieves Major Milestones in Special Campaign 5.0

Civil Aviation Ministry Achieves Major Milestones in Special Campaign 5.0

 India
3
HLL Lifecare Pays Record ₹69.53 Crore Dividend to Government for FY 2024–25

HLL Lifecare Pays Record ₹69.53 Crore Dividend to Government for FY 2024–25

 India
4
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Calls for “One Agriculture, One Nation, One Team” Vision in Tamil Nadu

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Calls for “One Agriculture, One Nation, One Team” Visi...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI transforms solar energy management and storage

Digital transformation becomes engine of sustainable growth

AI’s rising energy footprint spurs call for compute-linked clean capacity obligations

Global farming faces radical shift as AI and regenerative practices converge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025