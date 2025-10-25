Left Menu

Nick Champion Leads Australia to Victory in Thrilling Rain-Soaked Match

Nick Champion de Crespigny celebrated his debut as captain with a try, steering Australia to a narrow 19-15 victory over Japan. The wallabies maintained their winning streak against Japan, with key plays from Josh Flook and Carlo Tizzano. The team now prepares for their European leg of the tour.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 25-10-2025 13:19 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 13:19 IST
  • Japan

Nick Champion de Crespigny marked his debut as captain with an impressive try, leading Australia to a hard-fought 19-15 victory against Japan. The wet conditions at the National Stadium made for a challenging game, but the Wallabies persevered to kick off their end-of-season tour on a high note.

Fellow players Josh Flook and Carlo Tizzano also contributed significantly by crossing the line, securing Australia's seventh consecutive win over the Brave Blossoms. Despite the scrappy nature of the match, the Wallabies displayed resilience and determination throughout.

As they maintain an undefeated record against Japan, Australia now sets its sights on the upcoming European tour. The team will face formidable opponents including England, Italy, Ireland, and France, aiming to continue their successful run.

(With inputs from agencies.)

