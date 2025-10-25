Nick Champion Leads Australia to Victory in Thrilling Rain-Soaked Match

Nick Champion de Crespigny marked his debut as captain with an impressive try, leading Australia to a hard-fought 19-15 victory against Japan. The wet conditions at the National Stadium made for a challenging game, but the Wallabies persevered to kick off their end-of-season tour on a high note.

Fellow players Josh Flook and Carlo Tizzano also contributed significantly by crossing the line, securing Australia's seventh consecutive win over the Brave Blossoms. Despite the scrappy nature of the match, the Wallabies displayed resilience and determination throughout.

As they maintain an undefeated record against Japan, Australia now sets its sights on the upcoming European tour. The team will face formidable opponents including England, Italy, Ireland, and France, aiming to continue their successful run.

