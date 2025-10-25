Left Menu

Nick Champion de Crespigny Leads Wallabies to Victory in Japan

Nick Champion de Crespigny, in his debut match as captain, helped Australia to a narrow 19-15 victory over Japan. Despite a spirited performance from Japan, mistakes cost them the match as the Wallabies claimed their seventh win against the Brave Blossoms. The game was a pivotal moment for Australia post-World Cup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-10-2025 13:41 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 13:41 IST
Nick Champion de Crespigny Leads Wallabies to Victory in Japan

Nick Champion de Crespigny marked his debut as Wallabies captain by scoring a crucial try, leading Australia to a tense 19-15 win against Japan in Tokyo. The match, played under challenging rainy conditions, set the tone for Australia's end-of-season tour.

Though Japan showed resilience, nearly clinching a surprise victory, handling errors allowed Australia's more disciplined play to secure the win. The match saw second-half tries from Shuhei Takeuchi and Ben Gunter, bringing Japan close, but not close enough to surpass the experienced Australian side.

The contest was highly charged, especially since it was Australia's first chance to face Eddie Jones—now Japan's coach—since he left them post the 2023 World Cup. While the rain disrupted Japan's usual agile play, a focused Australian team capitalized on these conditions to maintain their perfect record against the Brave Blossoms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IISc Bengaluru and C-MET Hyderabad Named Centres of Excellence Under Critical Minerals Mission

IISc Bengaluru and C-MET Hyderabad Named Centres of Excellence Under Critica...

 India
2
Civil Aviation Ministry Achieves Major Milestones in Special Campaign 5.0

Civil Aviation Ministry Achieves Major Milestones in Special Campaign 5.0

 India
3
HLL Lifecare Pays Record ₹69.53 Crore Dividend to Government for FY 2024–25

HLL Lifecare Pays Record ₹69.53 Crore Dividend to Government for FY 2024–25

 India
4
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Calls for “One Agriculture, One Nation, One Team” Vision in Tamil Nadu

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Calls for “One Agriculture, One Nation, One Team” Visi...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI transforms solar energy management and storage

Digital transformation becomes engine of sustainable growth

AI’s rising energy footprint spurs call for compute-linked clean capacity obligations

Global farming faces radical shift as AI and regenerative practices converge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025