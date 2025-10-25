Left Menu

Bengaluru Torpedoes Soar to Victory Against Ahmedabad Defenders

The Bengaluru Torpedoes defeated the Ahmedabad Defenders in the semi-final of the RR Kabel Prime Volleyball League. Key performances by Jalen Penrose, Sethu, and Mujeeb led Bengaluru to a thrilling win. The Torpedoes will face Mumbai Meteors in the final match on October 26th, 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-10-2025 15:02 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 15:02 IST
Bengaluru Torpedoes Soar to Victory Against Ahmedabad Defenders
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a gripping semi-final showdown, the Bengaluru Torpedoes emerged victorious over the Ahmedabad Defenders at the RR Kabel Prime Volleyball League. The match, held at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad, saw Bengaluru defeat Ahmedabad with scores of 10-15, 15-11, 15-13, 15-13.

Jalen Penrose played a pivotal role for Bengaluru, with crucial contributions from Sandeep, who secured the Player of the Match title. Sethu's tactical service plays and Mujeeb's powerful middle blocking were instrumental in shifting the momentum in favor of the Torpedoes.

The Ahmedabad Defenders put up a valiant effort, spearheaded by Nandhagopal's counter-attacks. However, Bengaluru's resilience, exemplified by Jishnu's critical block on Batsuuri, secured their path to the finals, where they will face the Mumbai Meteors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IISc Bengaluru and C-MET Hyderabad Named Centres of Excellence Under Critical Minerals Mission

IISc Bengaluru and C-MET Hyderabad Named Centres of Excellence Under Critica...

 India
2
Civil Aviation Ministry Achieves Major Milestones in Special Campaign 5.0

Civil Aviation Ministry Achieves Major Milestones in Special Campaign 5.0

 India
3
HLL Lifecare Pays Record ₹69.53 Crore Dividend to Government for FY 2024–25

HLL Lifecare Pays Record ₹69.53 Crore Dividend to Government for FY 2024–25

 India
4
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Calls for “One Agriculture, One Nation, One Team” Vision in Tamil Nadu

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Calls for “One Agriculture, One Nation, One Team” Visi...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI transforms solar energy management and storage

Digital transformation becomes engine of sustainable growth

AI’s rising energy footprint spurs call for compute-linked clean capacity obligations

Global farming faces radical shift as AI and regenerative practices converge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025