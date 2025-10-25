Left Menu

Disturbing Incident Shadows ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in Indore

Two Australian women cricketers were allegedly stalked and one was molested by a motorcyclist in Indore during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup. Swift police action led to the arrest of the suspect with previous criminal cases. The incident deeply affected the cricketing fraternity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 25-10-2025 16:22 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 16:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing incident during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, two Australian cricketers were allegedly stalked and one molested by a motorcyclist in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Authorities took swift action, with the police arresting the suspect, Akil Khan, who has a history of criminal offenses.

The incident occurred near Khajrana Road, as the players were en route to a café. Their immediate report to team security facilitated a quick police response, resulting in the apprehension of the accused. The Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association expressed its shock and committed to upholding player safety.

The MPCA, in its statement, extended apologies to the Australian team for this distressing event that tarnished Indore's image as a safe host city. With local officials lauded for decisive action, the incident has raised discussions on maintaining security for visiting teams. State Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya emphasized the need for strict action against the perpetrators for the sake of national reputation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

