Disturbing Incident Shadows ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in Indore

In a disturbing incident during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, two Australian cricketers were allegedly stalked and one molested by a motorcyclist in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Authorities took swift action, with the police arresting the suspect, Akil Khan, who has a history of criminal offenses.

The incident occurred near Khajrana Road, as the players were en route to a café. Their immediate report to team security facilitated a quick police response, resulting in the apprehension of the accused. The Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association expressed its shock and committed to upholding player safety.

The MPCA, in its statement, extended apologies to the Australian team for this distressing event that tarnished Indore's image as a safe host city. With local officials lauded for decisive action, the incident has raised discussions on maintaining security for visiting teams. State Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya emphasized the need for strict action against the perpetrators for the sake of national reputation.

