Shreyas Iyer's Health Scare: ODI Vice-Captain Admitted to ICU

Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer, the ODI vice-captain, has been hospitalized in Sydney's ICU due to internal bleeding caused by a rib cage injury. Sustained while catching during a match against Australia, Iyer's condition required immediate medical attention. Recovery might extend beyond the initial three-week estimate.

In a shocking turn of events, India's ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer has been admitted to a Sydney hospital, with sources confirming he is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) following internal bleeding from a rib cage injury. The injury occurred during the third ODI against Australia.

Shreyas Iyer, renowned for his exceptional fielding skills, injured himself while executing a stunning catch to dismiss Alex Carey. This unfortunate incident led to urgent hospitalization as soon as he returned to the dressing room.

Medical personnel are monitoring Iyer's condition, and while initial recovery was estimated at three weeks, the internal bleeding suggests a potentially extended rehabilitation period. Iyer, 31, will remain in Sydney for a week before being deemed fit for travel back to India.

