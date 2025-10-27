Shreyas Iyer Hospitalized After Injury During ODI Against Australia

India batter Shreyas Iyer has been admitted to hospital after sustaining an injury during the third ODI against Australia in Sydney. According to sources, the incident occurred when Iyer took a spectacular diving catch to dismiss Alex Carey, but landed awkwardly, causing pain in his left side.

After the catch, Iyer was observed in excruciating pain and was assisted off the field by medical staff. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is closely monitoring his condition. Additionally, his parents are flying to Australia, and their visa process is underway.

Iyer's performance has been pivotal for India, registering 496 runs in recent matches. However, his injury jeopardizes his participation in the upcoming home series against South Africa. Fans are hopeful for his swift recovery, given his significant contribution to India's batting lineup.

(With inputs from agencies.)