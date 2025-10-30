Chennaiyin FC aim for a strong finish to AIFF Super Cup 2025-26 Campaign against Dempo SC

Chennaiyin FC will take on I-League side Dempo Sporting Club in their third and final Group A fixture of the AIFF Super Cup 2025-26 on Friday at the GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, aiming to conclude their campaign on a positive note. Fielding an all-Indian squad for the competition, Chennaiyin have shown encouraging signs in their outings against Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal--displaying strong spells of play despite returning to training only a fortnight before the opener. Head coach Clifford Miranda reflected on his side's performances so far and has urged his players to once again take the initiative from the onset in what will be the Marina Machans' first-ever competitive meeting with the Goan outfit, as per a press release from the club.

Chennaiyin is at the bottom spot in the tournament, having lost both their game to Indian Super League (ISL) giants Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal. "We did well in the first 30 minutes in both the matches, both in attack & in defence. They did whatever I asked of them. We couldn't compete because of a lack of physical conditioning; it's understandable. The attitude from the players was very positive," Miranda said ahead of the match.

"In our final match, I want them to play in the same way as we have started our first two games: positive and to take the initiative from the start," he added. Miranda's tactical approach has allowed Chennaiyin's young and experienced Indian players alike to express themselves, producing moments of quality despite limited preparation. A five-man backline and a gritty midfield dynamic have allowed forwards Farukh Choudhary and Irfan Yadwad to stand out in attack, with the former coming close to scoring early in the previous match. However, the head coach could be forced to make a few changes following injury concerns from that encounter.

"Jiteshwor, along with Farukh, are doubtful for the match. Irfan could play," Miranda confirmed, after all three were forced off against East Bengal. Dempo, meanwhile, comes into the contest on the back of two hard-fought draws against the Bengal giants. With both sides meeting for the first time in a competitive fixture, Chennaiyin will aim to build on the positives from their earlier performances and close out the tournament with a strong display. (ANI)

