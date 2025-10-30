Anirban Lahiri Shines in Rollercoaster Hong Kong Open Round

Indian golf sensation Anirban Lahiri delivered a commendable performance with a five-under-par 65, tying for 22nd place after the first day of the Hong Kong Open, marking his third appearance in the International Series this year.

Lahiri's round at the Hong Kong Golf Club was a thrilling ride featuring an eagle, five birdies, and a single bogey. Despite a frustrating front nine, Lahiri maintained composure and regrouped to finish the day strong.

Meanwhile, Ajeetesh Sandhu and S.S.P. Chawrasia began the tournament with competitive four-under 66s. In a standout performance, Tom McKibbin of the LIV Golf tour set a new course record with a stunning bogey-free 10-under 60 to lead the field.

