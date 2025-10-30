Left Menu

Scotland Picks Rising Stars for U.S. Test Match

Scotland's rugby team, under coach Gregor Townsend, has named uncapped players Liam McConnell and Harri Morris for a test against the U.S. Veterans like Duhan van der Merwe will also play, marking his 50th cap. Scotland relies on home-based players, excluding those in English and French clubs for this match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-10-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 20:15 IST
In a bold move for the test against the United States, Scotland's rugby squad, led by coach Gregor Townsend, has chosen rising talents, including uncapped players Liam McConnell and Harri Morris. Notably absent from the lineup are Scottish players currently with English and French clubs, who will join the squad next week.

McConnell, who captained Scotland at the under-20 level, has only recently broken into the Edinburgh senior team but has already made a significant impact. "I'm over the moon to be starting for Edinburgh, let alone being part of the Scotland squad," McConnell shared, reflecting on his unexpected but welcome inclusion this season.

Stafford McDowall will lead the team against the Americans, and experienced winger Duhan van der Merwe is poised for his 50th cap. The starting lineup includes key players from their previous victory over Samoa, with tighthead D'Arcy Rae also earning his first start after two appearances from the bench.

