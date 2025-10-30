Scotland Picks Rising Stars for U.S. Test Match

In a bold move for the test against the United States, Scotland's rugby squad, led by coach Gregor Townsend, has chosen rising talents, including uncapped players Liam McConnell and Harri Morris. Notably absent from the lineup are Scottish players currently with English and French clubs, who will join the squad next week.

McConnell, who captained Scotland at the under-20 level, has only recently broken into the Edinburgh senior team but has already made a significant impact. "I'm over the moon to be starting for Edinburgh, let alone being part of the Scotland squad," McConnell shared, reflecting on his unexpected but welcome inclusion this season.

Stafford McDowall will lead the team against the Americans, and experienced winger Duhan van der Merwe is poised for his 50th cap. The starting lineup includes key players from their previous victory over Samoa, with tighthead D'Arcy Rae also earning his first start after two appearances from the bench.

(With inputs from agencies.)