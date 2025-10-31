Chantelle Cameron's Bold Stand: A Call for Equality in Women's Boxing

In a decisive stand for equality, British boxer Chantelle Cameron has relinquished her WBC Super Lightweight title. Cameron's protest centers on the boxing industry's mandate that women fight two-minute rounds, contrasting the three-minute rounds allocated to male boxers. Her decision underscores a persistent call for parity within the sport.

Cameron expressed her belief that women's boxing has made significant strides but requires further progress towards equal treatment. Her statement highlights a broader campaign for gender equality, citing the necessity for equal opportunities and respect across the board. Cameron's protest follows similar actions by Amanda Serrano, who also vacated her title over the issue.

While Cameron seeks other championship opportunities, she remains committed to advocating for three-minute rounds. Her decision is not merely a personal stance but a gesture for future generations of female boxers. The move has generated significant attention, raising critical discussions around gender-based rules in sports.

