Left Menu

Chantelle Cameron's Bold Stand: A Call for Equality in Women's Boxing

British boxer Chantelle Cameron has relinquished her WBC Super Lightweight title to protest the unequal round times for women in boxing. Her bold move challenges the two-minute round rule, advocating for equality with male counterparts. Cameron's decision echoes a wider call for gender parity in the sport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-10-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 20:59 IST
Chantelle Cameron's Bold Stand: A Call for Equality in Women's Boxing

In a decisive stand for equality, British boxer Chantelle Cameron has relinquished her WBC Super Lightweight title. Cameron's protest centers on the boxing industry's mandate that women fight two-minute rounds, contrasting the three-minute rounds allocated to male boxers. Her decision underscores a persistent call for parity within the sport.

Cameron expressed her belief that women's boxing has made significant strides but requires further progress towards equal treatment. Her statement highlights a broader campaign for gender equality, citing the necessity for equal opportunities and respect across the board. Cameron's protest follows similar actions by Amanda Serrano, who also vacated her title over the issue.

While Cameron seeks other championship opportunities, she remains committed to advocating for three-minute rounds. Her decision is not merely a personal stance but a gesture for future generations of female boxers. The move has generated significant attention, raising critical discussions around gender-based rules in sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025