Goa Hosts Prestigious FIDE World Chess Cup 2025

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant celebrated a proud moment for Goa and India, as the state hosts the prestigious FIDE World Chess Cup 2025, a testament to India's emergence as a global sporting hub.

The inauguration saw attendance from key figures including Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich. The championship welcomes 206 players from 83 countries, including world champions and chess prodigies, transforming Goa into a melting pot of cultures, intellect, and sportsmanship.

Sawant highlighted the significance of the tournament, praising it as a reflection of knowledge, strategy, and discipline. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India continues to rise as a sporting powerhouse, leveraging strong infrastructure and athlete support, with Goa ready to host world-class sporting events.

