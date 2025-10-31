Left Menu

Goa Hosts Prestigious FIDE World Chess Cup 2025

Goa proudly hosts the 2025 FIDE World Chess Cup, marking a significant milestone in India's ascent as a sporting hub. Attendees include global chess champions and eminent personalities, reinforcing India's growing influence in international sports under Prime Minister Modi's visionary leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 31-10-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 21:37 IST
Goa Hosts Prestigious FIDE World Chess Cup 2025
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant celebrated a proud moment for Goa and India, as the state hosts the prestigious FIDE World Chess Cup 2025, a testament to India's emergence as a global sporting hub.

The inauguration saw attendance from key figures including Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich. The championship welcomes 206 players from 83 countries, including world champions and chess prodigies, transforming Goa into a melting pot of cultures, intellect, and sportsmanship.

Sawant highlighted the significance of the tournament, praising it as a reflection of knowledge, strategy, and discipline. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India continues to rise as a sporting powerhouse, leveraging strong infrastructure and athlete support, with Goa ready to host world-class sporting events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025