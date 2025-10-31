East Bengal FC's Defensive Prowess Secures Super Cup Semifinal Spot

East Bengal FC showcased their defensive expertise, securing a spot in the Super Cup semifinals after holding Mohun Bagan Super Giant to a goalless draw on Friday. This disciplined display marked the fourth intense encounter with their Kolkata rivals this season, each match a testament to their tactical prowess.

With both teams finishing Group A on six points, Oscar Bruzon's East Bengal advanced, thanks to their superior goal difference, emphasized by a 4-0 victory over Chennaiyin FC earlier. Despite limited opportunities, East Bengal's defense, marshaled by Anwar Ali, successfully stifled Mohun Bagan's aggressive approach.

In the other Group A game, Dempo Sports Club and Chennaiyin FC concluded their campaigns with a 1-1 draw. Dempo's Shubham Rawat scored initially, only for Chennaiyin goalkeeper Samik Mitra to equalize from afar, leaving both teams exiting the competition, their semifinal hopes dashed.

(With inputs from agencies.)