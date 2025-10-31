East Bengal FC's Defensive Prowess Secures Super Cup Semifinal Spot
East Bengal FC held Mohun Bagan to a goalless draw, advancing to the Super Cup semifinals due to a better goal difference. Highlights included East Bengal's strong defensive performance and Mohun Bagan's missed opportunities. The Kolkata rivals have now faced off four times this season with mixed results.
East Bengal FC showcased their defensive expertise, securing a spot in the Super Cup semifinals after holding Mohun Bagan Super Giant to a goalless draw on Friday. This disciplined display marked the fourth intense encounter with their Kolkata rivals this season, each match a testament to their tactical prowess.
With both teams finishing Group A on six points, Oscar Bruzon's East Bengal advanced, thanks to their superior goal difference, emphasized by a 4-0 victory over Chennaiyin FC earlier. Despite limited opportunities, East Bengal's defense, marshaled by Anwar Ali, successfully stifled Mohun Bagan's aggressive approach.
In the other Group A game, Dempo Sports Club and Chennaiyin FC concluded their campaigns with a 1-1 draw. Dempo's Shubham Rawat scored initially, only for Chennaiyin goalkeeper Samik Mitra to equalize from afar, leaving both teams exiting the competition, their semifinal hopes dashed.
