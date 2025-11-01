Left Menu

Fixture Frenzy: Arsenal Opposes Holiday Rescheduling

Arsenal rejected Crystal Palace's request to move their League Cup quarter-final to December 23. This decision keeps the match on December 16, amidst a hectic schedule of games for Palace. The clubs discussed alternatives, with transportation and fairness concerns influencing options.

Arsenal has turned down Crystal Palace's appeal to shift their League Cup quarter-final to December 23, citing fairness as a primary concern. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta emphasized the burden of playing two games within 48 hours, resulting in the match remaining on December 16.

Both clubs are facing intense schedules, with Palace notably playing four matches over eight days, raising welfare and fairness concerns. A possible Christmas Eve fixture was abandoned due to limited public transport services during the holiday period.

Mikel Arteta highlighted the need for fairness and alternative scheduling, warning of potential repercussions if fixture congestion isn't addressed. He underscored the importance of considering player welfare rigorously to avoid potential drastic measures like withdrawing from tournaments.

