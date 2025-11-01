Left Menu

Zamalek's Turning Point: Coach Yannick Ferrera Departs Following Streak of Draws

Zamalek football club has parted ways with Belgian coach Yannick Ferrera after a 1-1 draw with National Bank of Egypt. Ferrera struggled to maintain consistent results, leaving the team fourth in the standings. Former midfielder Ahmed Abdel Raouf is now the interim head coach.

In a recent turn of events, Zamalek has decided to part ways with their Belgian coach, Yannick Ferrera, following a disappointing 1-1 draw with the National Bank of Egypt. This extends their winless streak in the Egyptian Premier League to four matches.

Yannick Ferrera, appointed in July, had previously found success in Belgium with achievements such as winning the Belgian Cup with Standard Liège and securing promotion for Sint-Truiden. Despite high hopes at Zamalek, his tenure was marked by inconsistency, leaving the club fourth in the league standings with 19 points, trailing behind leaders Ceramica Cleopatra and others.

The club recently announced that former midfielder Ahmed Abdel Raouf will take over as interim head coach. He is expected to lead the team into the Egyptian Super Cup, scheduled to take place in the United Arab Emirates later this month, as Zamalek seeks to regain their competitive edge.

