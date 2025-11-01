Felix Auger-Aliassime Advances to Paris Masters Final

Felix Auger-Aliassime showcased resilience and skill as he advanced to the Paris Masters final by overcoming a challenging match against Alexander Bublik. Despite trailing 4-1 in the second set, the Canadian ninth seed rallied to win 7-6 (3), 6-4.

In the upcoming final, Auger-Aliassime will face either Jannik Sinner or defending champion Alexander Zverev. The stakes are high for Sinner, who needs a tournament victory to reclaim the No. 1 world ranking from Carlos Alcaraz.

Auger-Aliassime's victory over Bublik was marked by decisive plays, including 12 aces and powerful forehands. The win keeps him in contention for the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin, Italy.

