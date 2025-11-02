New Zealand's Epic Comeback: Triumph Over Ireland in Chicago Showdown

New Zealand delivered a thrilling comeback against Ireland in Chicago, overcoming a potentially decisive early red card that threatened to derail their efforts. The match was a stark contrast to their 2016 loss to the Irish at the same venue, showcasing New Zealand's resilience under pressure.

Ireland, though initially dominant and leading at halftime, couldn't maintain their momentum. Despite Tadhg Furlong's try offering hope, a late surge from New Zealand propelled them to victory. Replacement players like Tamaiti Williams and Wallace Sititi scored crucial tries, swinging the match in their favor.

With just three minutes left, Cam Roigard secured the win with a fourth try, leaving Ireland unable to respond. This victory marked a significant triumph for New Zealand, highlighting their capacity to recover and excel in high-stakes situations.

