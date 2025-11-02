Left Menu

Springboks Triumphant: Crushing Victory Over Japan at Wembley

South Africa's rugby team, the Springboks, achieved a resounding 61-7 victory over Japan at Wembley Stadium. Flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and winger Kurt-Lee Arendse were key players, each scoring two tries. The win avenged the 2015 Rugby World Cup upset by Japan. Prop Ox Nche's injury concerns loomed.

Updated: 02-11-2025 04:11 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 04:11 IST
Springboks Triumphant: Crushing Victory Over Japan at Wembley
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dominant performance at Wembley Stadium, the Springboks secured a formidable 61-7 triumph over Japan on a rain-soaked field. Flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and winger Kurt-Lee Arendse led the charge with two tries each.

This match was a stark contrast to the 'Miracle of Brighton,' where Japan shocked South Africa at the 2015 Rugby World Cup. Flankers Siya Kolisi and Andre Esterhuizen, prop Wilco Louw, and centre Jesse Kriel added to the scoreline, capitalizing on Springbok forward dominance.

Japan struggled to handle South Africa's physicality, with only a solitary try from fullback Yoshitaka Yazaki. Yellow cards for Japan further hindered their efforts. The Springboks will now prepare for challenging games, including a test against France. Concerns remain over prop Ox Nche's fitness after an ankle injury.

(With inputs from agencies.)

