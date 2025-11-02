Springboks Triumphant: Crushing Victory Over Japan at Wembley

In a dominant performance at Wembley Stadium, the Springboks secured a formidable 61-7 triumph over Japan on a rain-soaked field. Flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and winger Kurt-Lee Arendse led the charge with two tries each.

This match was a stark contrast to the 'Miracle of Brighton,' where Japan shocked South Africa at the 2015 Rugby World Cup. Flankers Siya Kolisi and Andre Esterhuizen, prop Wilco Louw, and centre Jesse Kriel added to the scoreline, capitalizing on Springbok forward dominance.

Japan struggled to handle South Africa's physicality, with only a solitary try from fullback Yoshitaka Yazaki. Yellow cards for Japan further hindered their efforts. The Springboks will now prepare for challenging games, including a test against France. Concerns remain over prop Ox Nche's fitness after an ankle injury.

