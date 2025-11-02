Left Menu

Kyle Jamieson Returns: NZ Gears Up for T20 Clash Against West Indies

Kyle Jamieson is back in the New Zealand lineup for the T20 series against West Indies after missing previous matches due to injury. Meanwhile, Matt Henry is rested to maintain fitness for future tours. The series serves as a crucial preparation for the World Cup in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2025 09:15 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 09:15 IST
Kyle Jamieson has been included in New Zealand's squad for the Twenty20 series against the West Indies, despite missing the one-day international series against England due to a side injury. In contrast, fellow paceman Matt Henry has been given a rest. Spinner Ish Sodhi also rejoins the team for the five-match series starting in Auckland on Wednesday, which presents coach Rob Walter with one last opportunity to evaluate his squad before announcing a provisional lineup for the World Cup in India early next year.

Matt Henry, who missed the England series because of a calf strain, will sit out the West Indies series as part of a 'pre-planned conditioning block,' aimed at ensuring his fitness for the upcoming ODI and test series. In another significant development, former captain Kane Williamson announced his retirement from the T20 format earlier on Sunday.

The squad list for the series has been released, featuring Mitchell Santner as captain, along with Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Robinson, Tim Seifert, Nathan Smith, and Ish Sodhi.

