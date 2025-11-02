Kane Williamson Bids Farewell to T20I Arena

In a significant move, Kane Williamson, the charismatic former captain of New Zealand's cricket team, announced his retirement from T20 International cricket on Sunday. His decision comes ahead of an impending five-match series against the visiting West Indies.

Williamson, having played 93 T20I matches where he scored 2575 runs, was notably absent from the 14-member squad named for the series. Recently, he was appointed as a strategic advisor for the IPL's Lucknow Super Giants for 2026.

The 35-year-old cricketer stressed that the timing was right for both him and the team, as it provides clarity for the upcoming World Cup. While he shifts focus to Test matches, Williamson remains a pivotal figure in international cricket, praised for his leadership and contribution to the sport.