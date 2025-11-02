Left Menu

Pistons Triumph in Mexico City's Festive NBA Showcase

The Detroit Pistons defeated the Dallas Mavericks 122-110 during the NBA's Mexico City Game. Marking 11 consecutive years of sellout crowds, the event celebrated basketball and local culture. Detroit dominated the fourth quarter, with Jalen Duren's career-high performance leading their victory, while the resilient fans impressed both teams.

Updated: 02-11-2025 13:15 IST
The Detroit Pistons secured a 122-110 victory over the Dallas Mavericks during the NBA's annual Mexico City Game, which coincided with the vibrant Day of the Dead weekend. The sold-out event blended top-tier basketball with cultural celebrations, reaffirming Mexico City's status as the NBA's leading international market.

Fans adorned in bright jerseys and catrina face paint transformed the arena into a lively cultural and sporting spectacle. Pistons coach J.B. Bickerstaff highlighted the importance of performing well in international venues, praising the enthusiastic and supportive Mexican crowd. Detroit's strong fourth quarter, led by Jalen Duren's career-high, sealed the win.

Despite the challenging altitude, which Mavericks coach Jason Kidd noted took a toll, the game was a testament to the passionate fanbase. Rookie Cooper Flagg expressed amazement at the crowd's warmth, encouraging Mexican prospects to pursue their NBA dreams. The event underscored the NBA's growing ties with Mexico, marking another vibrant chapter in its global expansion.



