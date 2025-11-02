India's Late Surge Levels Series Against Australia in Thrilling T20I
Washington Sundar and Jitesh Sharma's late batting heroics secured India's five-wicket victory over Australia in Hobart, leveling the T20I series 1-1. Despite Tim David and Marcus Stoinis' fiery innings, India chased down the target with nine balls to spare, thanks to significant contributions from the entire team.
In a nail-biting third T20I in Hobart, India's late surge, led by Washington Sundar and Jitesh Sharma, clinched a vital five-wicket victory against Australia. This triumph levels the series at 1-1 with two more matches to go. India's win came after skillful batting performances revived hope amid a challenging chase.
Opting to bowl after winning the toss, India initially maintained control with Arshdeep Singh's impressive early wickets. However, Australia's Tim David and Marcus Stoinis powered the hosts to a formidable total of 186/6. Their partnerships proved critical in setting a competitive target for India.
In response, Abhishek Sharma's brisk start set the tone for India's chase, supported by captain Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma. Yet, it was Sundar's explosive 49* and Jitesh Sharma's composed finish that sealed the deal, demonstrating a balanced mix of aggressive and steady play to guide India home.
(With inputs from agencies.)
