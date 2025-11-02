Left Menu

India's Late Surge Levels Series Against Australia in Thrilling T20I

Washington Sundar and Jitesh Sharma's late batting heroics secured India's five-wicket victory over Australia in Hobart, leveling the T20I series 1-1. Despite Tim David and Marcus Stoinis' fiery innings, India chased down the target with nine balls to spare, thanks to significant contributions from the entire team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 18:23 IST
India's Late Surge Levels Series Against Australia in Thrilling T20I
Washington Sundar in action. (Photo: @BCCI X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a nail-biting third T20I in Hobart, India's late surge, led by Washington Sundar and Jitesh Sharma, clinched a vital five-wicket victory against Australia. This triumph levels the series at 1-1 with two more matches to go. India's win came after skillful batting performances revived hope amid a challenging chase.

Opting to bowl after winning the toss, India initially maintained control with Arshdeep Singh's impressive early wickets. However, Australia's Tim David and Marcus Stoinis powered the hosts to a formidable total of 186/6. Their partnerships proved critical in setting a competitive target for India.

In response, Abhishek Sharma's brisk start set the tone for India's chase, supported by captain Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma. Yet, it was Sundar's explosive 49* and Jitesh Sharma's composed finish that sealed the deal, demonstrating a balanced mix of aggressive and steady play to guide India home.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025