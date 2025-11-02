Left Menu

Kenyan Runners Dominate the New York City Marathon

Hellen Obiri set a new women's course record at the New York City Marathon, winning with a time of 2:19:51. Fellow Kenyan runner Benson Kipruto won the men's race. This year marked the second consecutive Kenyan sweep of the top three positions in the women's marathon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 02-11-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 21:59 IST
Kenyan athlete Hellen Obiri shattered the women's course record at the New York City Marathon on Sunday, completing the race in an impressive 2 hours, 19 minutes, and 51 seconds. The previous record was held by Margaret Okayo, who finished in 2:22.31 back in 2003.

In the men's race, Benson Kipruto of Kenya clinched victory, narrowly overtaking Alexander Mutiso by less than a second. Kipruto's winning time was 2:08.09, reflecting a dramatic finish as he managed to pull away in the race's final meters.

The marathon marked a continuation of Kenyan dominance, especially in the women's event, with past champions including defending titleholder Sheila Chepkirui, who secured third place. The competition exemplified the prowess of Kenyan runners on the global stage.

