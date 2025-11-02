Kenyan Athletes Dominate New York City Marathon

Kenyan runners made a resounding statement at the New York City Marathon, sweeping the podiums in both men's and women's events. Benson Kipruto clinched victory in a nail-biting sprint finish, clocking in at two hours, eight minutes, and nine seconds. Meanwhile, Hellen Obiri shattered the women's course record in 2:19:51.

In a fiercely competitive men's race, Kipruto narrowly outpaced Alexander Mutiso, as former champion Albert Korir secured third place. Kipruto described the final stretch as "amazing" yet grueling as he pushed through with determination amidst a dramatic dash for the finish line.

The women's race saw Obiri achieve her fourth major title, comfortably distancing herself from Sharon Lokedi to secure the win. On the wheelchair front, Switzerland's Marcel Hug extended his record with a seventh title, while suspensions due to doping controversies linger over the sport.

