Left Menu

Kenyan Athletes Dominate New York City Marathon

Kenyan athletes excelled at the New York City Marathon, with Benson Kipruto winning the men's race and Hellen Obiri setting a new course record in the women's race. The event capped the World Marathon Majors calendar, amidst recent doping scandals affecting competitive distance running.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 22:32 IST
Kenyan Athletes Dominate New York City Marathon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Kenyan runners made a resounding statement at the New York City Marathon, sweeping the podiums in both men's and women's events. Benson Kipruto clinched victory in a nail-biting sprint finish, clocking in at two hours, eight minutes, and nine seconds. Meanwhile, Hellen Obiri shattered the women's course record in 2:19:51.

In a fiercely competitive men's race, Kipruto narrowly outpaced Alexander Mutiso, as former champion Albert Korir secured third place. Kipruto described the final stretch as "amazing" yet grueling as he pushed through with determination amidst a dramatic dash for the finish line.

The women's race saw Obiri achieve her fourth major title, comfortably distancing herself from Sharon Lokedi to secure the win. On the wheelchair front, Switzerland's Marcel Hug extended his record with a seventh title, while suspensions due to doping controversies linger over the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025