Historic Triumph: Indian Women's Cricket Team Clinches 2025 World Cup

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla praised the Indian women's cricket team for their landmark victory in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025. With a 52-run win over South Africa, the team's exceptional skills and tenacity have inspired future champions and garnered national pride.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2025 00:21 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 00:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Indian women's cricket team has made history by securing its first ICC Women's Cricket World Cup victory, defeating South Africa by 52 runs. This iconic win marks a turning point in Indian sports.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his heartfelt congratulations, highlighting the skill and confidence displayed throughout the finals. He praised the team's exceptional teamwork and resilience, seeing it as an inspiration for future champions.

Similarly, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla lauded the team's courage and belief, emphasizing the pride every Indian feels. This victory not only brought home a trophy but also captured the nation's heart, marking a golden moment for Indian cricket and women's sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

