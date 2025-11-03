Historic Triumph: Indian Women's Cricket Team Clinches 2025 World Cup

The Indian women's cricket team has made history by securing its first ICC Women's Cricket World Cup victory, defeating South Africa by 52 runs. This iconic win marks a turning point in Indian sports.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his heartfelt congratulations, highlighting the skill and confidence displayed throughout the finals. He praised the team's exceptional teamwork and resilience, seeing it as an inspiration for future champions.

Similarly, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla lauded the team's courage and belief, emphasizing the pride every Indian feels. This victory not only brought home a trophy but also captured the nation's heart, marking a golden moment for Indian cricket and women's sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)