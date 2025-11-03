Left Menu

From Heartbreak to History: India’s Women Cricketers Win ICC Crown

Indian women's cricket team captured their first ICC Women's World Cup title by defeating South Africa by 52 runs. Led by Harmanpreet Kaur, the team ended years of close calls and near-misses, with stellar performances from Deepti Sharma and Shafali Verma sealing the historic victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Navimumbai | Updated: 03-11-2025 00:27 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 00:27 IST
From Heartbreak to History: India’s Women Cricketers Win ICC Crown

In a monumental achievement, the Indian women's cricket team clinched their first ICC Women's World Cup title, recording a 52-run victory against South Africa. The team, captained by the indomitable Harmanpreet Kaur, concluded years of close calls and near-misses, turning heartbreak into triumph on a historic Sunday.

The 13th edition of the global tournament saw India join elite company, becoming only the fourth team to secure the prestigious trophy. Australia, England, and New Zealand are the other champions in the tournament's history. The win marks a watershed moment for Indian women's cricket, finally placing them among the sport's elite.

The standout players of the final were Deepti Sharma, who excelled with both bat and ball, and Shafali Verma, whose audacious innings contributed significantly to India's formidable total. Their efforts were complemented by a solid team performance that saw India set a new benchmark on the world stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dynamic Water Systems: The URCA Model’s Blueprint for Resilient Coastal Cities

Balancing Food, Water, and Ecology: Sustainable Farming in China’s Sanjiang Plain

The Great Tobacco Deception: UNDP–WHO Report Exposes Lies Fueling a Global Epidemic

How Smart Fiscal Policies Can Turn Growth into Real Social and Economic Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025