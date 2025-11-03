Left Menu

India's Women in Blue Make History with World Cup Triumph

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee praised the Indian women's cricket team for their remarkable World Cup win. She highlighted their inspiring performance, calling the team world-class. The triumph marked a significant moment as Harmanpreet Kaur led the team to their first-ever ICC Women's World Cup victory against South Africa.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee applauded the Indian women's cricket team for their inaugural World Cup victory, expressing that the entire nation takes immense pride in their achievement.

Banerjee emphasized the remarkable fight and control exhibited by the team throughout the tournament, underlining its potential as a source of inspiration for generations of young girls. She further applauded their world-class status and memorable moments delivered to fans.

This historic win saw Indian women's cricket, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, achieve its long-anticipated triumph, as they defeated South Africa with a 52-run victory in the gripping ICC Women's World Cup final held in Navi Mumbai.

