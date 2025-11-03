India Triumphs in Women's World Cup Clash Against South Africa

India's determined play led them to a 52-run victory against South Africa in the Women's World Cup final, leaving South African head coach Mandla Mashimbyi reflecting on the intense match.

Mashimbyi praised India's gameplay, particularly their strategic use of bowlers, which disrupted South Africa's rhythm. Although South Africa made strong efforts, including a stellar performance by captain Laura Wolvaardt, they couldn't overcome India's dominance.

Hopeful for the future, Mashimbyi highlighted the progress his team has made and focused on the significance of emotional management and a positive environment in coaching. The campaign is seen as inspirational for future generations of players.

