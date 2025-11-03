India's Triumph: Celebrating a Century of Hockey and Women's Cricket Victory

The Indian sports narrative hit a double high as the country's women cricketers clinched their first-ever ICC World Cup title, a symbolic victory for women's empowerment celebrated by Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday.

In Navi Mumbai, the team triumphed over South Africa by 52 runs on Sunday, etching their name in history. This victory dovetails with another milestone event—the centenary of Indian hockey. Starting November 7, India will honor its hockey legacy, with main celebrations slated for the Major Dhyan Chand Stadium.

More than 1,400 simultaneous matches across 550 districts will bring together over 36,000 grassroots players, reinforcing hockey's role in India's national identity. Meanwhile, the government aims to boost the sports ecosystem, targeting a top global ranking by 2036. Hockey veterans across generations will be spotlighted, alongside the release of "100 Years of Indian Hockey," a publication chronicling the sport's journey.

