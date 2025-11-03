Left Menu

Amanjot Kaur's Spectacular Fielding Seals India’s Maiden Women's World Cup Victory

India clinched their first ICC Women's World Cup title in 2025, defeating South Africa by 52 runs. Amanjot Kaur’s stunning fielding was pivotal, complemented by all-round performances from Shafali Sharma and Deepti Sharma. India set a target of 298 runs, with South Africa folding at 246 runs.

India Women's Amanjot Kaur takes the catch to dismiss South Africa Women's skipper Laura Wolvaardt. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

India's all-rounder Amanjot Kaur delivered a fielding masterclass to earn the best fielder accolade during the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final against South Africa held in Navi Mumbai. Kaur's crucial run-out of South African opener Tazmin Brits and a spectacular catch to dismiss Proteas skipper Laura Wolvaardt were match-defining moments.

The Indian team fulfilled their long-standing dream of winning the ICC Women's World Cup by defeating South Africa by 52 runs. This victory marked an end to India's previous disappointments in the 2005 and 2017 finals. The triumph was anchored by all-round performances from Shafali Sharma and Deepti Sharma, capturing the imagination of future cricketers.

After South Africa chose to bowl first, India set a formidable total of 298/7, thanks to solid partnerships led by Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, and Deepti Sharma. Despite South Africa's initial fightback led by Laura Wolvaardt's century, India's bowlers, particularly Shafali Verma and Deepti Sharma, decimated the South African lineup, culminating in a historic maiden World Cup victory for India as they dismissed South Africa for 246 runs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

