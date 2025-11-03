Left Menu

Indian Cricket's Milestone Era: Back-to-Back Victories in ICC Events

Indian cricket has experienced transformative success over the past 15 months with historic triumphs in ICC events by both men's and women's teams. Overcoming long-standing mental barriers, India clinched significant victories, including two men's ICC titles, while the women's team claimed their first ICC Women's World Cup, inspiring a new era.

It has been brilliant 15 months for Indian cricket. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Over the past 15 months, Indian cricket has reached new heights as both the men's and women's teams have achieved groundbreaking success in ICC events. The men's national team ended an 11-year trophy drought, securing the ICC T20 World Cup and the ICC Champions Trophy on spin-friendly Dubai pitches.

In a thrilling November showdown, the women's team claimed the 2025 ICC Women's World Cup at home in Mumbai, overturning a formidable South African team led by Laura Wolvaardt. After a heartbreaking loss to Australia, the men's team rebounded in the USA and West Indies, ultimately defeating their rivals to take the T20 World Cup title. Key performances from standout players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli played a pivotal role in these triumphs.

As the women's team delivered their '1983 moment,' the victories mark a turning point, fueling dreams for aspiring cricketers while honoring past legends. Amidst celebrations and emotional victories, Indian cricket's future looks brighter, with the past 15 months not only healing old wounds but also paving the way for continued global success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

