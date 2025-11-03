Indian Women's Cricket Triumph: A Historic World Cup Win
Former cricketer R Ashwin described the Indian women's team's World Cup victory as monumental. Under Harmanpreet Kaur's leadership, the team defeated South Africa, marking a major milestone in women's cricket. Ashwin praised the team for acknowledging past legends, reflecting an unprecedented achievement compared to previous efforts by the men's team.
Former off-spinner R Ashwin hailed the Indian women's cricket team's World Cup victory as a 'colossal achievement' and a milestone surpassing previous global titles won by India.
Under the leadership of Harmanpreet Kaur, the team secured a historic triumph over South Africa, winning by 52 runs on Sunday. Ashwin emphasized the victory's significance in inspiring young girls to consider cricket as a career.
Following the win, the team shared the trophy with cricket legends like Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami. Ashwin praised this gesture, noting the men's team had never done something similar. The victory is considered a turning point for Indian women's cricket, culminating years of effort and dedication.
