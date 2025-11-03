Left Menu

Indian Women's Cricket Triumph: A Historic World Cup Win

Former cricketer R Ashwin described the Indian women's team's World Cup victory as monumental. Under Harmanpreet Kaur's leadership, the team defeated South Africa, marking a major milestone in women's cricket. Ashwin praised the team for acknowledging past legends, reflecting an unprecedented achievement compared to previous efforts by the men's team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2025 22:54 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 22:54 IST
Indian Women's Cricket Triumph: A Historic World Cup Win
  • Country:
  • India

Former off-spinner R Ashwin hailed the Indian women's cricket team's World Cup victory as a 'colossal achievement' and a milestone surpassing previous global titles won by India.

Under the leadership of Harmanpreet Kaur, the team secured a historic triumph over South Africa, winning by 52 runs on Sunday. Ashwin emphasized the victory's significance in inspiring young girls to consider cricket as a career.

Following the win, the team shared the trophy with cricket legends like Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami. Ashwin praised this gesture, noting the men's team had never done something similar. The victory is considered a turning point for Indian women's cricket, culminating years of effort and dedication.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025