Milind Kumar Shatters ODI Average Record in USA Victory

In a spectacular display of batting prowess, USA's Milind Kumar broke the record for the highest one-day international (ODI) average. After a match-winning century against the UAE during Monday's ICC Cricket World Cup League 2, Kumar's average soared to 67.73, surpassing the previous record held by the Netherlands' Ryan ten Doeschate.

Kumar's performance was instrumental in the USA's recovery from a precarious 28/3 to post a formidable total of 292/3. Alongside Kumar, who remained unbeaten on 137, Saiteja Mukkamalla contributed a vital 123. Their unbroken partnership of 264 runs for the fourth wicket is now the second-highest in ODI history.

The UAE team struggled in their reply and was dismissed for a meager 49 runs, thanks to a stellar bowling performance by Rushil Ugarkar, who took 5 for 22. This 243-run triumph marks the USA's largest-ever victory when batting first, overshadowing their previous record against Canada.

