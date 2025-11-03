ISRL's Hyderabad Round Shifts Date with Salman Khan in Attendance

The Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL), heralded as the world's first franchise-based Supercross Racing League, has announced a change in schedule for its Hyderabad leg. The race now shifts to December 6 and will be staged at the renowned GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Gachibowli.

Adding to the event's luster, Bollywood icon and ISRL brand ambassador Salman Khan will be present to cheer on the racers and mingle with fans, promising a captivating atmosphere. The racing extravaganza kicks off on December 5 with the Reise Moto Fan Park, a hit feature first introduced during the Pune round, according to an official release.

Expressing his excitement, Salman Khan remarked, "I'm thrilled to be part of the Hyderabad race and witness the incredible energy of the fans and riders. ISRL is setting new fronts for motorsport in India— it's fast, thrilling, and passionate." Meanwhile, Veer Patel, ISRL's Managing Director, highlighted how rescheduling to December 6 stands to offer fans an electrifying Saturday-night experience, made even more special by Khan's attendance. This event aligns with the Government of Telangana's commitment to innovation in sports under the 'Telangana Rising 2047' initiative, receiving tremendous support from the state's authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)