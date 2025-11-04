Dodgers' Double Delight: LA Celebrates Back-to-Back World Series Wins
The Los Angeles Dodgers celebrated their latest World Series title with a grand parade after a thrilling victory over the Toronto Blue Jays. Fans lined the streets to cheer their team, which became MLB's first repeat champions in over two decades. Star pitcher-hitter Shohei Ohtani expressed excitement for future wins.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 02:07 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 02:07 IST
In a display of pure jubilation, thousands of Los Angeles Dodgers fans took to the streets of downtown LA on Monday to celebrate the team's latest World Series win.
The Dodgers clinched the title after a dramatic Game Seven victory over the Toronto Blue Jays, marking the franchise's second consecutive championship, a feat not achieved since the New York Yankees' consecutive wins in the late 1990s.
Star player Shohei Ohtani, who played a crucial role, expressed his excitement for future triumphs. Meanwhile, retiring pitcher Clayton Kershaw and other players were overwhelmed by the outpouring of fan support during the festive parade.
Advertisement