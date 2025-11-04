Swiss FA Bids Farewell to Pia Sundhage Post-Euro Success

Storied soccer coach Pia Sundhage will not get the opportunity to lead Switzerland in the 2027 Women's World Cup following a successful European Championship campaign. Despite guiding the Swiss team to its first Euro quarterfinals, the Swiss Football Association opted not to renew her contract, which concludes in December.

In a surprising decision revealed Monday, Sundhage expressed her wish to continue her journey with the team. Her accomplishments include being a two-time Olympic champion and a 2011 World Cup finalist while coaching the United States. Nevertheless, the Swiss FA delivered the news in her native Sweden, citing plans for structural changes.

Swiss FA president Peter Knäbel expressed gratitude for Sundhage's contributions. Meanwhile, Johan Djourou, the former Arsenal defender and current sporting coordinator, will step in as the technical director for national teams, steering further developments in women's soccer.