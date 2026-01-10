Bencic Leads Switzerland to United Cup Final with Daring Play
Belinda Bencic helped Switzerland reach the United Cup final, winning her eighth match of the week. Partnering with Jakub Paul, they triumphed in the mixed doubles decider against Belgium. Despite pressure, Bencic's decisive racket change and instinctual play were pivotal in her singles victory over Elise Mertens.
Belinda Bencic cemented her role as a champion by leading Switzerland to the United Cup final. On Saturday, Bencic paired with Jakub Paul to clinch a mixed doubles win against Belgium, overcoming Elise Mertens and Zizou Bergs with a score of 6-3, 0-6, 10-5. This victory came as Bencic secured her eighth win of the week.
The Swiss star maintained an undefeated singles record, dealing a 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (0) blow to Mertens. Her success was mirrored by Paul, whose pivotal shots during the doubles match showcased his emerging talent. Tensions peaked when Stan Wawrinka's defeat forced a mixed doubles decider at Ken Rosewall Arena, yet Bencic and Paul rose to the occasion.
Under the searing Sydney heat, Bencic dazzled, even changing her racket mid-match, a move she described as instinct-driven. "My brain turned off and let my instincts take over," she reflected. The win set Switzerland against either defending champions USA or Poland in the final.
