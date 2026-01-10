Bencic Leads Switzerland to United Cup Final with Daring Play

Belinda Bencic cemented her role as a champion by leading Switzerland to the United Cup final. On Saturday, Bencic paired with Jakub Paul to clinch a mixed doubles win against Belgium, overcoming Elise Mertens and Zizou Bergs with a score of 6-3, 0-6, 10-5. This victory came as Bencic secured her eighth win of the week.

The Swiss star maintained an undefeated singles record, dealing a 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (0) blow to Mertens. Her success was mirrored by Paul, whose pivotal shots during the doubles match showcased his emerging talent. Tensions peaked when Stan Wawrinka's defeat forced a mixed doubles decider at Ken Rosewall Arena, yet Bencic and Paul rose to the occasion.

Under the searing Sydney heat, Bencic dazzled, even changing her racket mid-match, a move she described as instinct-driven. "My brain turned off and let my instincts take over," she reflected. The win set Switzerland against either defending champions USA or Poland in the final.