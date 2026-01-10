Left Menu

Bencic Leads Switzerland to Historic United Cup Final Victory

Belinda Bencic guided Switzerland to its first United Cup final win, overcoming Belgium with strategic singles and mixed doubles victories alongside Jakub Paul. Despite challenging heat conditions, the Swiss team held strong, setting up for the final match against the USA or Poland.

In a thrilling tennis showdown, Belinda Bencic led Switzerland to their inaugural United Cup final triumph over Belgium, demonstrating her prowess in both the singles and decisive mixed doubles alongside partner Jakub Paul. The final showdown saw them outplay Belgium's Elise Mertens and Zizou Bergs with a score of 6-3, 0-6, 10-5.

The Swiss duo initially dominated but encountered hurdles in the second set, eventually clinching victory with a strong comeback during the tiebreaker, aided by Bergs' failed return. The demanding match conditions included severe heat warnings, prompting schedule adjustments for Sunday's final.

Earlier, in singles, Bencic continued her stellar performance, defeating Mertens and prolonging her unbeaten streak, a testament to her skill under pressure. The team now readies to face either the USA or Poland in what promises to be a gripping final.

