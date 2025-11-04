Left Menu

Teen Prodigy Lamine Yamal Makes FIFPRO History

Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, at just 18, is the youngest player to make FIFPRO's Men's World XI. The player’s union also included five PSG squad members, celebrating their Champions League win. Gianluigi Donnarumma led in votes, with Yamal close behind as a notable young talent in football.

Lamine Yamal, a teenager from Barcelona, has made history by becoming the youngest player to ever be named in FIFPRO's team of the year. This notable accomplishment highlights his rapid rise in the world of football, marking a significant milestone for the 18-year-old winger.

FIFPRO, the global player's union, announced the selection on Monday, featuring five players from Paris Saint-Germain's Champion's League-winning team. Gianluigi Donnarumma, who recently transferred from PSG to Manchester City, garnered the most votes with 13,609 out of 20,000 ballots.

The selection also featured Kylian Mbappé and Jude Bellingham from Real Madrid, along with Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembélé and several other top-performing athletes from famed clubs like Chelsea and Liverpool, underscoring the breadth of talent in this year's line-up.

