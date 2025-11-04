Elena Rybakina Triumphs in WTA Finals Semifinals Debut

For the first time, Elena Rybakina has advanced to the semifinals of the WTA Finals, showcasing her talent by defeating Iga Swiatek with a score of 3-6, 6-1, 6-0 in a riveting match on Monday.

Amanda Anisimova also made a significant impact, securing a victory against Madison Keys in their first professional encounter, paving the way for an exciting battle against Swiatek on Wednesday for a place in the semifinals.

Rybakina's triumph came after overcoming a challenging start against the No. 2-ranked Swiatek, marking her first advancement past the round-robin stage at this prestigious tournament.

