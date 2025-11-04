Stunning Sports Weekend: Upsets, Injuries, and Iconic Plays

In an exhilarating weekend of sports, Arizona's basketball team surprised many with a 93-87 victory over defending champions Florida in the Hall of Fame Series. Freshman Koa Peat's strong debut performance led Arizona to this unexpected triumph.

In other news, Gervonta Davis will not face Jake Paul as initially scheduled, due to ongoing legal issues including accusations of battery and false imprisonment by his ex-girlfriend.

Notably, Giannis Antetokounmpo delivered a spectacular buzzer-beater, securing a 117-115 win for the Milwaukee Bucks, while the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrated their World Series victory with a vibrant parade.

