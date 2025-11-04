Stunning Sports Weekend: Upsets, Injuries, and Iconic Plays
The weekend in sports was highlighted by numerous compelling events, including Arizona's basketball upset over Florida, Gervonta Davis being dropped from a fight, Giannis Antetokounmpo's game-winner for the Bucks, and baseball celebrations in Los Angeles. Additionally, injuries, transactions, and player suspensions added to the eventful lineup.
In an exhilarating weekend of sports, Arizona's basketball team surprised many with a 93-87 victory over defending champions Florida in the Hall of Fame Series. Freshman Koa Peat's strong debut performance led Arizona to this unexpected triumph.
In other news, Gervonta Davis will not face Jake Paul as initially scheduled, due to ongoing legal issues including accusations of battery and false imprisonment by his ex-girlfriend.
Notably, Giannis Antetokounmpo delivered a spectacular buzzer-beater, securing a 117-115 win for the Milwaukee Bucks, while the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrated their World Series victory with a vibrant parade.
(With inputs from agencies.)
