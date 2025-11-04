Tim Seifert Out of NZ T20I Series, Mitch Hay Steps In

Tim Seifert, a seasoned swashbuckler for New Zealand, will miss the upcoming T20I series against the West Indies due to a broken finger. The news was confirmed by New Zealand Cricket (NZC) on Tuesday after an X-ray revealed a fracture to Seifert's right index finger.

Seifert sustained the injury while batting for Northern Districts against Wellington Firebirds in the Ford Trophy, forcing him to retire hurt. Mitch Hay, a wicketkeeper-batter from Canterbury, has been named as the 30-year-old's replacement and joined the team on Monday night.

New Zealand head coach Rob Walter conveyed his disappointment over Seifert's absence for the five-match series, lauding his power and role as a key contributor at the top of the order. Walter holds hope for Seifert's swift recovery and is confident in Hay's ability to perform at the international level.