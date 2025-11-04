Left Menu

Tim Seifert Out of NZ T20I Series, Mitch Hay Steps In

New Zealand's Tim Seifert is sidelined from the T20I series against West Indies due to a broken finger. Mitch Hay replaces him. Coach Rob Walter expressed disappointment but praised Hay's abilities. Seifert’s recovery is anticipated to be swift, and NZ looks forward to his return.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 13:50 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 13:50 IST
Tim Seifert Out of NZ T20I Series, Mitch Hay Steps In
Tim Seifert (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Tim Seifert, a seasoned swashbuckler for New Zealand, will miss the upcoming T20I series against the West Indies due to a broken finger. The news was confirmed by New Zealand Cricket (NZC) on Tuesday after an X-ray revealed a fracture to Seifert's right index finger.

Seifert sustained the injury while batting for Northern Districts against Wellington Firebirds in the Ford Trophy, forcing him to retire hurt. Mitch Hay, a wicketkeeper-batter from Canterbury, has been named as the 30-year-old's replacement and joined the team on Monday night.

New Zealand head coach Rob Walter conveyed his disappointment over Seifert's absence for the five-match series, lauding his power and role as a key contributor at the top of the order. Walter holds hope for Seifert's swift recovery and is confident in Hay's ability to perform at the international level.

