Left Menu

Historic Win: Indian Women's Cricket Team Triumphs!

The Maharashtra cabinet celebrated the Indian women's cricket team's historic win at the ICC Women's World Cup. Cabinet resolved to honor Maharashtra's Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Radha Yadav with cash prizes for their contributions. Indian team beat South Africa by 52 runs in Navi Mumbai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-11-2025 14:10 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 14:10 IST
Historic Win: Indian Women's Cricket Team Triumphs!
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday hailed the Indian women's cricket team's landmark victory in the ICC Women's World Cup, marking their first-ever title win in the tournament's history.

A resolution to commend the team was passed, with Chief Minister Fadnavis and Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar at the forefront.

In recognition of their contributions, players from Maharashtra, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Radha Yadav, are set to receive cash awards, though exact amounts remain unspecified. Notably, the team defeated South Africa by 52 runs in Navi Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025