Historic Win: Indian Women's Cricket Team Triumphs!

The Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday hailed the Indian women's cricket team's landmark victory in the ICC Women's World Cup, marking their first-ever title win in the tournament's history.

A resolution to commend the team was passed, with Chief Minister Fadnavis and Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar at the forefront.

In recognition of their contributions, players from Maharashtra, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Radha Yadav, are set to receive cash awards, though exact amounts remain unspecified. Notably, the team defeated South Africa by 52 runs in Navi Mumbai.

