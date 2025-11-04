Left Menu

Legends League Cricket Expands Global Footprint with Revised Dates and New Venues

Legends League Cricket (LLC) has rescheduled its upcoming season to run from January 11 to February 5, 2026. The season will cover seven cities, including Gwalior and Kochi, with an international leg in Sharjah/Doha. The move aims to extend its reach to cricket-loving regions with limited exposure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 15:06 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 15:06 IST
Legends League Cricket logo (Photo: LLC) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Legends League Cricket (LLC) has adjusted the dates for its forthcoming season, now set to take place from January 11 to February 5, 2026. Initially planned for last year, the tournament will make its mark in seven cities, amplifying its largest-ever on-ground presence.

This year's host cities include the likes of Gwalior, Udaipur, Patna, Coimbatore, the Amritsar-Jalandhar region, Kochi, and an international leg in Sharjah or Doha, targeting South Asian fan bases worldwide. According to Vivek Khushalani, LLC's Chairman, the strategy is to celebrate cricket's storied legacy by connecting with ardent followers in underrepresented areas.

Raman Raheja, Co-Founder of LLC, emphasized the importance of offering fans in emerging markets access to legendary players. "This season is about bringing world-class cricket to cities that harbor immense passion and nostalgia for the sport," he stated, noting the upcoming announcements for match schedules and player lineups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

